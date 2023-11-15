Mouses for life?

The mouses I've been using for during the past few years were all great, priced around £50-£85, so not top of the range but certainly not cheap and clearly built to be excellent for a very specific and limited period of time, usually a year or two.



This time I'd really like to buy a mouse that I shouldn't need to replace so quickly. I'm wondering if there are any bomb proof mouses out there, well engineered, solid and durable, built with quality materials that if well looked after and properly maintained should last for years. I'm really not averse to the occasional strip, clean, service and reassemble etc.



Just a basic wired mouse with scroll wheel, maybe a couple of additional buttons to change sensitivity etc. Does such a thing exist? Any suggestions appreciated.