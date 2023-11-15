Mouses for life?

The mouses I've been using for during the past few years were all great, priced around £50-£85, so not top of the range but certainly not cheap and clearly built to be excellent for a very specific and limited period of time, usually a year or two.

This time I'd really like to buy a mouse that I shouldn't need to replace so quickly. I'm wondering if there are any bomb proof mouses out there, well engineered, solid and durable, built with quality materials that if well looked after and properly maintained should last for years. I'm really not averse to the occasional strip, clean, service and reassemble etc.

Just a basic wired mouse with scroll wheel, maybe a couple of additional buttons to change sensitivity etc. Does such a thing exist? Any suggestions appreciated.
 
Ive been using the deathadder razer for 3 years think it was on sale for $30 at the time. before that a corsair m65 for 5 years. Corsair still worked when i replaced it, just wasnt as comfy. Most ive done is replace the mouse skates on either of them. I dont think ive had a mouse stop working to be honest, usually just want something else or there is a really nice sale.
 
I've used tons of mice and have never had a durability problem. I would question what you're doing with your mice that they break on you so soon.

My current mouse is the Hati https://github.com/MaximilianKohler/Archive/wiki/Mice,-keyboards,-gaming. The issue I've been having is that debris gets into the button switches and stops them from registering clicks. I think that's a common problem which mice like the Razer Viper specifically use optical switches to avoid. www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCOI9lwymhs
 
