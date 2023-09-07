Mouse is slow & laggy on 86" LG tv

So I've upgraded to an 86" 4k LG tv recently for a multi-monitor setup. I was using a 65" 4k tv as a monitor for years and no real issues.

But now my mouse seems really laggy and not very exact when trying to click on things

I've increased the responsiveness to 100% in hopes it would help, but that hasn't fixed the issue.

Does anyone have any suggestions on what I can try to make my mouse much more responsive?

I am using an 8K 2.1 HDMI from Monoprice

My video card is a an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 card

I just checked my GeForce Experience app and it shows my Rigs specs:

It shows it's at 4K, but it's only running at 30Hz - I wonder if that's the reason I'm having lag?

There is also lag as I type, but it's tolerable even though I can type very fast. But the mouse is super annoying.

Do you think increasing the output to 60Hz would help with mouse lag?

I'm not sure how I go about doing that yet, so I need to look into it.

Thanks!
 
Try moving the wireless receiver. They don't like being behind things, or next to things...dunno, it's weird. Sometimes they just want to be somewhere else.
 
Turn on Game mode. TVs tend to have a ton of input lag without it.

But honestly, 30 Hz is pretty terrible too.
 
Ok turning on Game Mode on the LG fixed the issue! Way better and much more responsive, thank you!

But Geforce is still showing it at 30Hz - should I still try and increase this to 60Hz? (Still trying to figure out where to do that at)
 
