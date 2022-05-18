Mounting hardware for EK Vga block

Nebulous

Nebulous

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 16, 2005
Messages
1,752
Purchased an EK waterblock for my 1080Ti FTW3 from a member here, but doesn't have the crews (mounting hardware) for it. Thermal pads I have. Anyways I contacted EK and they can supply the screws needed.

What I like to know is which is the best way to have them ship it to me? They have 2 options: Post or DHL.

I haven't seen a DHL truck in my area in decades, so I'm not sure what's up with that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top