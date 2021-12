My gigabyte GA-Z170X-Gaming G1 won't post after bios update. Gives a series of beeps a 4f post code and reboots(nothing in manual about the code). Tried clearing cmos, different ram slots. System was working before bios. Bios update said it was successful. Also tried single and dual bios mode as it should have a way to recover but didn't help. Any other way to recover?