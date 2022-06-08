Motherboard with Server 2022 support

Considering upgrades for my home server and can't find a good solution that supports Windows Server 2022. Supermicro says their X12 line of boards are compatible but there are no drivers available for download. Ideally I'd get at least four Sata ports and two m.2 NVME slots. A x16 pcie 3 slot that can do bifurcation would be fine as those add in cards are reasonably priced. Most modern desktop boards provide the needed features but have found zero that list Server 2022 support. I think I'm willing to give up ECC if I can find a desktop board that otherwise checks the other boxes. Any recommendations?