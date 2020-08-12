Motherboard power LED goes on but quickly goes off, with a “tumble” sound, and this goes on in cycles, while nothing else happens

andrefrsilva
Laptop Toshiba Satellite L850-1V7
Power LED goes on but quickly goes off, with a "tumble" sound, a kind of rising frequency which quickly falls down as the LED goes off, and this goes on in cycles, while nothing else happens, no screen, no fan...
A video of it:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13dR7WQ_6y-RySQCyqYUWP1oioxTrJcU5/view?usp=sharing
or
https://1drv.ms/v/s!ArkSHQ8jeIoc9SpQ4zh55Yq7aXx_?e=T1TlxO
I bought a new motherboard and a new CPU and everything is still the same. I tried a different power source, but the same happens. The laptop requires 19V. The power sources measure ~20V and 21V. I tried to disconnect every connector and simply connect the power to the motherboard, and still, the same happens.
What does it mean, this type of LED+sound behavior, almost as if trying to power up something, but constantly "giving up"?
