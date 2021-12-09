Motherboard not turning on

Hello,



Currently I am having issues with my mining rig. I have just got a s37 motherboard and when I try to switch it on it would not turn on. The motherboard is connect to 2 PSU, (EVGA 1000g+). PSU1 is connected with the motherboard itself, and the first 3 GPU's along with their rizers, while the other GPU's and the rizers are connected with the secondary PSU. However, when I try to switch the motherboard on it would not turn on.



I removed the GPU's which are connected with the secondary PSU and the motherboard switches on normally. It would appear when all the GPU's are connected that the MOBO would not turn of. Anyone got/had issue's with this problem?



Thanks in advance.