Motherboard choice for [Intel Corei9 9900K] based build

Hi, I’m trying to build a computer for professional motion graphics work (using programs like Cinema4D and Adobe After Effects). I’m planning to use an [Intel Corei9 9900K] and a [MSI NVIDIA RTX 2070 GAMING Z 8G]. I’ve found several highly recommended motherboards for what I’m doing, but where I’m having troubles is figuring out what advantage the more expensive options have and how it would affect the computer’s ability to do the tasks I’m building it for. Specifically, is there any reason I should pay significantly extra to get a [GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Master] or an [ASUS ROG Maximus XI Formula] instead of an [Asus PRIME Z390-A]? Is there some essential feature that the [Asus PRIME Z390-A] is lacking? I’m leaning toward the [Asus PRIME Z390-A], but I don’t want to find out later that it’s missing some key feature and will cause a negative impact on performance. Thanks for any advice you might have!