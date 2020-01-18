Motherboard choice for [Intel Corei9 9900K] based build

Discussion in 'Intel MoBos' started by Kyohe, Jan 18, 2020 at 12:04 AM.

  1. Jan 18, 2020 at 12:04 AM #1
    Kyohe

    Kyohe [H]Lite

    Hi,


    I’m trying to build a computer for professional motion graphics work (using programs like Cinema4D and Adobe After Effects).


    I’m planning to use an [Intel Corei9 9900K] and a [MSI NVIDIA RTX 2070 GAMING Z 8G].


    I’ve found several highly recommended motherboards for what I’m doing, but where I’m having troubles is figuring out what advantage the more expensive options have and how it would affect the computer’s ability to do the tasks I’m building it for.


    Specifically, is there any reason I should pay significantly extra to get a [GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Master] or an [ASUS ROG Maximus XI Formula] instead of an [Asus PRIME Z390-A]?


    Is there some essential feature that the [Asus PRIME Z390-A] is lacking?


    I’m leaning toward the [Asus PRIME Z390-A], but I don’t want to find out later that it’s missing some key feature and will cause a negative impact on performance.


    Thanks for any advice you might have!
     
    Kyohe, Jan 18, 2020 at 12:04 AM
    Kyohe, Jan 18, 2020 at 12:04 AM
  2. Jan 18, 2020 at 12:35 AM #2
    D-EJ915

    D-EJ915 [H]ard|Gawd

    Are you intending to overclock or have any special requirements?
     
    D-EJ915, Jan 18, 2020 at 12:35 AM
    D-EJ915, Jan 18, 2020 at 12:35 AM
  3. Jan 18, 2020 at 12:50 AM #3
    Kyohe

    Kyohe [H]Lite

    I wasn't intending for the computer to be overclocked (I prefer prioritizing longevity to maximizing performance), but my girlfriend will be the one using it and she might have different ideas.

    As far as special requirements, other than rendering as quickly and consistently as possible, I can't think of anything specific.
     
    Kyohe, Jan 18, 2020 at 12:50 AM
    Kyohe, Jan 18, 2020 at 12:50 AM
