Motherboard audio codecs - please recommend

So I'm looking at various mobos and part of my decision will be based on the audio codec. Would like to get the best onboard sound quality without going to an external DAC (which I might get later). I'm not up on the latest codecs and could use help determining which is better.



Realtek ALC 897 (Asus ProArt B650 Creator)

ALC 4082 (AsRock B650 taichi. This board also has a ESS SABRE9218 DAC for Front Panel Audio)

Realtek ALC 4080 (Asus ROG Strix B650-A Gaming)