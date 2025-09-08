  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
motherboard advice

I am looking to build a AMD system. I want a b650 board (or a low end x870). The biggest problem is the lack of 5.1 speaker support. I can't find any boards that have it.
I have a working klipsch ultra 5.1 and I am not getting rid of them.

I have been out of the loop for a long time. What options do I have.
I am still using a i7-2600. But it is time to retire it.
 
get an asus b650(or m), they have a spdif header or all 6 jacks.
 
