motherboard advice

I am looking to build a AMD system. I want a b650 board (or a low end x870). The biggest problem is the lack of 5.1 speaker support. I can't find any boards that have it.
I have a working klipsch ultra 5.1 and I am not getting rid of them.
I have been out of the loop for a long time. What options do I have.
I am still using a i7-2600. But it is time to retire it.
