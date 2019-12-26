Mostly Gaming Focused Build - Looking for some final input

Mostly gaming focused. Overwatch is my go to at the moment. Otherwise I still even have a back log of some games over the last few years that I didn't start as my existing system wouldn't do 1080p60 max settings fluidly. Upcoming or newer games would the Outerworlds, Bloodlines 2, Cyberpunk to name a few but I can even hold off on those until late 2020 or 201 for next gen GPUs. No set budget but I'm not a big spender in terms of preference. I originally planned to go to at least 3700x or 9700k for the CPU, ITX for the mother board, and a RTX 2060 Super for the GPU but a lack of deals, high price differential, and longevity concerns made my change my mind. I've actually bought all these but Amazon return window isn't until January. Not all these have even shipped yet much less picked up. I converted all these to USD equivalents but I'm actually in Canada. CPU - Ryzen r5 3600x - $175 + game promo Memory (all 2x8GB) - Adata D10 3200C16 - $53 Adata D10 3600C18 - $64 Adata D41 RGB 3200C16 - $60 (Not specifically looking for RGB, but dunno if it's a good deal and might resell better if I goto 2x16GB in the future). Haven't really decided on which one to use. I have some use cases that scale with memory such as Overwatch (very high FPS) and Fallout 4/Skyrim. In terms of B-Dies the price differential on those I can find are huge compared to the above. Thought about Micron E-Dies as well but I hesitated and missed the Crucial RGB 3200c16s at $72. Otherwise non RGB options I could find were all $75+. Motherboard - Gigabye b450m Aurous M - $60 Other options I considered were the Asrock b450m Pro4 and MSI b450m gaming plus. Also thinking about just holding and seeing news on b550 as it may have better possible support Zen 4 and some PCIe 4.0 support. GPU - Gigabyte RTX 2060 Windorce Rev 2.0 - $270 MSI GTX 1660ti Ventus XS OC - $220 - $15 MIR. EVGA RTX 2060 Super SC Ultra - $355 Planning to sell and upgrade next generation when the first deals roll around to something roughly $200-$400 and under 200w (around 150w preferably). Existing build - 2500k (stock, never OCed), DDR3 1600 2x8GB, MSI GTX 970 Gaming. Monitor - 144hz 1080p for the foreseeable future. Although I just bought it and haven't opened it yet. Might need to go back to 1080p60 if it doesn't work out and wait for the next thing (who knows when).