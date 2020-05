The true demise of security is not quite knowing how encryption works, or if it's truly secure.If you encrypt, I bet you never even read the entirety of the code that does the encrypting.I do not trust even AES-256 or 512 or 1024 or whatever else.Why? Backdoors.Of course Joe Haxor can't get in, but that's not *really* who will end up being able to gain access to our personal computers. It's Mr. En Es Ay who will actually be able to silently break in. And so if you don't understand or verify the encryption algorithm and its implemented code, then there's no point in even using it at all. The only force that would be able to get in has access to massive data centers for force-decrypting, as well as backdoors. Oh, and heavy wrenches.Security died when complacency and convenience superseded comprehension of complexity.These same issues plague internet networking just as much. No matter if it's TOR or HTTPS, there's no way to *truly* know if it's secure. And even if some wizard checked, it's not like anyone can just believe it. We need to understand the implemented code for true verification to happen, and then trust that the implemented code is what's actually running.