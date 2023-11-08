more proof google reads every email. 24hr otp deletion

so apparently this is old news but i just got a prompt to enable 24hr OTP deletion on my android phone



i had to look up what an OTP even was, One Time Password. how does google even know i have an OTP anyway? and i don't think i even do. (actually i don't i just checked)



well if you needed one more reason not to use gmail, here it is. funny thing is i don't even use gmail so i don't know what triggered this prompt, that and i don't use my real cellphone number for any of that type of sh*t either.



i guess this is probably old news to you guys, but it just made me feel violated, like someone was rumaging through my house while i was away. but i've known for a long time not to use anything google that you don't want public knowledge. all you have to do is watch one "true crime" show to know that. they can pull up your exact location from 10 yrs ago if they want. doesn't matter if the phone is on or off. and why they've been trying to make prepaid phones illegal