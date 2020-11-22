more opinions on a likely good memory overclock

And now comes memory ...2x16 gskill 3200 14-14-14-342 x16 gskill 3600 16-16-16-364 x 8 patriot 4400 19-19-19-39assuming luck and a willing cpu/mb;Given 1.5 volt is there any real difference in the chances any one of these clock to ~3800 at reasonably low latencies?