more opinions on a likely good memory overclock

And now comes memory ...
2x16 gskill 3200 14-14-14-34
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232899
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232378
2 x16 gskill 3600 16-16-16-36
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232905
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232860
4 x 8 patriot 4400 19-19-19-39
https://www.newegg.com/patriot-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820225144
assuming luck and a willing cpu/mb;
Given 1.5 volt is there any real difference in the chances any one of these clock to ~3800 at reasonably low latencies?
