Monitor won't shutdown/sleep at time set

P

PCMR4Life

n00b
Joined
May 26, 2020
Messages
9
I usually set my monitor to shutdown/sleep in 20 minutes through the windows power options. It's the one where you can set when your PC goes into sleep mode.

I tried turning the monitor off and on again. I tried restarting my PC. I even shut the PC down and turned the monitor off and disconnected the DisplayPort from my GPU and it didn't fix the issue.

It worked fine a day or so ago. It would shutdown when I set it to and when I would come back and move the mouse the display would show.

Windows 10 Home 64 bit
R7 3700X
16GB RAM
MSI RTX 2070 Super

My motherboard is a ASUS X570 TUF Gaming Plus. My monitor is a ViewSonic VP2468.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top