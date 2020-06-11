Monitor won't shutdown/sleep at time set

I usually set my monitor to shutdown/sleep in 20 minutes through the windows power options. It's the one where you can set when your PC goes into sleep mode.
I tried turning the monitor off and on again. I tried restarting my PC. I even shut the PC down and turned the monitor off and disconnected the DisplayPort from my GPU and it didn't fix the issue.
It worked fine a day or so ago. It would shutdown when I set it to and when I would come back and move the mouse the display would show.
Windows 10 Home 64 bit
R7 3700X
16GB RAM
MSI RTX 2070 Super
My motherboard is a ASUS X570 TUF Gaming Plus. My monitor is a ViewSonic VP2468.
