Monitor won't shutdown/sleep at time set

I usually set my monitor to shutdown/sleep in 20 minutes through the windows power options. It's the one where you can set when your PC goes into sleep mode.



I tried turning the monitor off and on again. I tried restarting my PC. I even shut the PC down and turned the monitor off and disconnected the DisplayPort from my GPU and it didn't fix the issue.



It worked fine a day or so ago. It would shutdown when I set it to and when I would come back and move the mouse the display would show.



Windows 10 Home 64 bit

R7 3700X

16GB RAM

MSI RTX 2070 Super



My motherboard is a ASUS X570 TUF Gaming Plus. My monitor is a ViewSonic VP2468.