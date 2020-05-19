Monitor Upgrade

Been using a Dell 24" monitor for gaming and net surfing, that I purchased mainly from suggestions given at this forum.So, I'm back again to seek your help.This old Dell is very comfortable for net surfing, but I'm jonesing for something a bit larger, say 27" for dedicated gaming.My budget would probably not permit a much larger screen.Most of the games I play are medieval/strategy games and some flight/racing sims.Presently putting together a legacy box with mostly new parts.I have a relative thread going at PC Gaming & Hardware..Even though legacy games, I still would like a larger and quality picture.Your help as always is most appreciated.