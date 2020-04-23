Monitor Upgrade

Hello. I have a VZ249 monitor. It is a Full HD 24 inch IPS 60hz monitor. I am quite satisfied with it but at the same time i wouldnt mind a bigger screen and better resolution.

So is there a monitor that is pretty much the same but is 27 inch 2560x1440p IPS 60hz ? Its not going to be used for any hardcore gaming, mainly just for like 70 percent web surfing and 30 percent casual gaming, so the 60hz is just right for me.



I have eyed the MX27AQ, but apparently it is no longer available, so I am now eyeing the MZ27AQ, but I would love if you could give me some more options and I will decide based on price and availability. Thanks.