I would like to be able to have a monitor with 3 inputs: VGA, HDMI, and DVI-D and have the monitor detect which input is active. There would only be one input standard working at one time. This monitor would be on a stage, so we could not push an input button or have a remote (unless it was on the back of the monitor and 45 feet away). Is there such a monitor 20" to 26" and not be atrociously priced?