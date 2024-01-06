Monitor stands with fully articulating arms?

UnknownSouljer
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2001
- Messages
- 8,793
I can't find what I'm looking for.
I need a monitor stand (rests on a desk without a clamp) with ergonomic fully articulating arm(s).
Closest I could find is this: https://a.co/d/8o1dfHK
The issue with this is that I'm going to need the Z-height to go negative. The stand will be placed on a level above desk height, so that's why arms for both positioning them while in use and also getting them out of the way when not are desired.
This exist somewhere or am I chasing something that isn't real?
I need a monitor stand (rests on a desk without a clamp) with ergonomic fully articulating arm(s).
Closest I could find is this: https://a.co/d/8o1dfHK
The issue with this is that I'm going to need the Z-height to go negative. The stand will be placed on a level above desk height, so that's why arms for both positioning them while in use and also getting them out of the way when not are desired.
This exist somewhere or am I chasing something that isn't real?