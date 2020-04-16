Monitor Recommendation

Being part of the newly WFH workforce I'm considering taking the opportunity to upgrade my setup and use my old monitors for my semi-permanent home office (unless there is a solution that could share the monitors without a docking station, maybe a KVM switch?).



My rig is a few years old at this point...

CPU - i5 6600k

GPU - GeForce GTX970 8gb

Ram - 16gb



I mostly game on the rig but nothing too pressing at the moment. Destiny 2 is probably my most tasking game and I don't have current plans to buy new releases any time soon.



I also use this rig for basic computing, watch netflix when doing some gaming (MTG:A, oldschool EQ).



I'm currently using a 60hz 1080p budget 24" Acer monitor.



I was thinking 27-32 but I'd ideally like to keep my budget under 400/per unit if possible.