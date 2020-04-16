Monitor Recommendation

Being part of the newly WFH workforce I'm considering taking the opportunity to upgrade my setup and use my old monitors for my semi-permanent home office (unless there is a solution that could share the monitors without a docking station, maybe a KVM switch?).

My rig is a few years old at this point...
CPU - i5 6600k
GPU - GeForce GTX970 8gb
Ram - 16gb

I mostly game on the rig but nothing too pressing at the moment. Destiny 2 is probably my most tasking game and I don't have current plans to buy new releases any time soon.

I also use this rig for basic computing, watch netflix when doing some gaming (MTG:A, oldschool EQ).

I'm currently using a 60hz 1080p budget 24" Acer monitor.

I was thinking 27-32 but I'd ideally like to keep my budget under 400/per unit if possible.
 
