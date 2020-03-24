Monitor recommendation.

Looking to replace my main monitor which is currently a 23" 1080p panel.



Hardware: 7700K, 1070TI



I do some non-serious gaming and mostly productivity oriented tasks. My main want is to get more screen real estate so either 2K or 4K resolution, but I'm concerned with gaming performance as well. If I go 4K can I scale down gaming to a 2K resolution without it looking like ass on a 4K monitor?



Any recommendations? My budget is around $250, could og up to $300ish if it's worth the extra scratch.