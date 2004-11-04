Monitor fried by 9700 Pro Linux drivers?

I did some searching, not much came up since I don't really know the best terms to search for. I found a thread on Rage3D with a warning to Linux users from one member who unfortunately had his monitor 'damaged' by the Ati Drivers.



It seems to be a common problem with the ATi 3.11.1 version of their Linux drivers. The posts on Rage3D makes it sound like the drivers rewrite the EDID EPROM or something in the monitor, so you have a corrupted EEPROM in the monitor.



If that's the case, then unfortunately, there is really not much you can possibly do. You should contact ATi and your monitor's maker, see if they have any suggestions, or see if your monitor is still under warranty. ATi, however, doesn't provide support on their Linux drivers.



Makes me a little paranoid about my monitor now. I'm not going to lose my monitor to their crappy Linux drivers (using 3.12 drivers now, well, used to).



Sorry I couldn't help more.