Monitor frequency

rinaldo00

Something must be wrong with me, or wrong with my eyes at least. I just purchased a new LG C2 48 and I set it up according to settings I found online. Now I am running it at 60 Hz until I can upgrade my GPU to a 4090 and it is beautiful! Three days ago I blew a fuse and my screen lost power. Today I decided to recheck my settings and I discovered that I am running at 30 Hz! I never noticed! I see tons of people claiming 120 Hz is too slow and I was satisfied with 30 Hz!

Something must be wrong with me ;)
 
Furious_Styles

It's diminishing returns above 120hz. I went from 144->240 and it isn't nearly as noticeable as 60->120.
 
LukeTbk

I feel that it is quite subjective, like for CRT some people did not mind 60hz, me once you got to 85hz it was ok, some it was higher.

For me it was quite the letdown, hearing stuff like High FPS monitor is a change to your work experience like SSD was, my 170hz monitor goes down to 60hz sometime (different account driver update or what not) and I have to go to the setting to see it), in fast moving game and some scenario I can see it, but on regular day to day desktop moving the mouse not really.
 
