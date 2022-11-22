Monitor frequency

Something must be wrong with me, or wrong with my eyes at least. I just purchased a new LG C2 48 and I set it up according to settings I found online. Now I am running it at 60 Hz until I can upgrade my GPU to a 4090 and it is beautiful! Three days ago I blew a fuse and my screen lost power. Today I decided to recheck my settings and I discovered that I am running at 30 Hz! I never noticed! I see tons of people claiming 120 Hz is too slow and I was satisfied with 30 Hz!
