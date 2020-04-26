Monitor for single player games

Hi!



I want to buy a new monitor for gaming.

My current pc has the following components:

Processor: Intel i7 6700K

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200Mhz

VGA: Geforce RTX 2080



I mostly play single player games.

I want to choose a resolution(1440p or 4K) where my computer reaches a minimum of 60FPS for most games(e.g. : Assassin's Creed Odyssey) on Ultra or Very High graphics settings

The goal: I want the most beautiful graphics in the games.

Monitor size I want: from 27 inch to 32 inch

I've got a budget of around 700$.



In your opinion, which would be the best monitor for me?



I used a Dell U2713h monitor before.



Thank you very much