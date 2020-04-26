Monitor for single player games

Hi!
I want to buy a new monitor for gaming.
My current pc has the following components:
Processor: Intel i7 6700K
Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200Mhz
VGA: Geforce RTX 2080
I mostly play single player games.
I want to choose a resolution(1440p or 4K) where my computer reaches a minimum of 60FPS for most games(e.g. : Assassin's Creed Odyssey) on Ultra or Very High graphics settings
The goal: I want the most beautiful graphics in the games.
Monitor size I want: from 27 inch to 32 inch
I've got a budget of around 700$.
In your opinion, which would be the best monitor for me?
I used a Dell U2713h monitor before.
Thank you very much
