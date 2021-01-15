Monitor Computer Temps/FPS/Fan Speeds remotely?

Problem: I game from the couch and I can’t see the on screen display of most monitoring applications.

Is there any way to monitor PC temps and statistics on my iPhone? Or does anyone make a gadget that could be run on a long run of usb to the couch so I can see what is going on with system as I play?
 
