Monitor Computer Temps/FPS/Fan Speeds remotely?

Blackstone
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2007
- Messages
- 3,247
Problem: I game from the couch and I can’t see the on screen display of most monitoring applications.
Is there any way to monitor PC temps and statistics on my iPhone? Or does anyone make a gadget that could be run on a long run of usb to the couch so I can see what is going on with system as I play?
Is there any way to monitor PC temps and statistics on my iPhone? Or does anyone make a gadget that could be run on a long run of usb to the couch so I can see what is going on with system as I play?