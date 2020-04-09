Monitor < $300

My wife would like a curved monitor what would you guys recommend? I don't know that I've ever had a good monitor.
 
What will it be used for? Is there any other major criteria?
Is this webbrowsing and the occasional Youtube vid? General office stuff?
Is she editing photos/video?
Is she an avid gamer?
Is there a size requirement? Is there a resolution requirement?

At $300 you're likely looking at 1080p or 2560x1440. If she's doing more office/browsing/youtube, I'd swing for a 60Hz IPS.
If she's a gamer, it's likely better to get a 1080p 120Hz+ TN.
Either way you're not looking at anything top of the line. But that doesn't mean your budget can't get you something decent for her to look at.
I'd also browse our used subforum and see if anyone is selling something that meets your criteria.
 
