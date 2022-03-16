Modifying Water Block

Hey there, so I recently purchased a Gigabyte 6700XT Eagle and went shopping for a waterblock. Decided to go with bykski (cheap), but it seems the Gigabyte pcb differs from the reference board a bit. I did find some posts on LTT from somebody who matched this exact block and gpu together with a bit of dremel work.(down towards the bottom)Now I have a dremel already, but honestly have barely used it in years and never on acrylic. I sent the guy a message asking for more details, but does anyone here have any experience using a dremel on acrylic? Such as what type of sanding bits and how to go about polishing up when done? Any other tips/advice would be greatly appreciated as well, thank you!Oh, and before anyone asks "Why bother?" in the 1st place, it's because I already have a water loop and I like doing it as a hobby.