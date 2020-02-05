Modding Material Suppliers

Hey all, was wondering if you guys have any suggestions on where to buy modding supplies. In particular, I'm looking to get a very specific style of mesh or grill material. I have a be quiet silent base 801 that I'm going to cut the top on and add in an exhaust vent (140mmx3). I found some decent radiator grills at performance PC's and frozen cpu, but I think I want to try to find the exact shape and spacing as seen in the attached image to match the intake material on the case. Any help would be appreciated.
Thanks
Thanks
Attachments
-
168.5 KB Views: 0