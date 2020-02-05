Modding Material Suppliers

Hey all, was wondering if you guys have any suggestions on where to buy modding supplies. In particular, I'm looking to get a very specific style of mesh or grill material. I have a be quiet silent base 801 that I'm going to cut the top on and add in an exhaust vent (140mmx3). I found some decent radiator grills at performance PC's and frozen cpu, but I think I want to try to find the exact shape and spacing as seen in the attached image to match the intake material on the case. Any help would be appreciated.



Thanks