Modding HP T1500 G4 UPS to be quieter?

So. Due to this whole situation, I bought a bunch of computer parts as a badly needed upgrade while I was waylaid at home, and long story short....turned out that these upgrades were too much for my trusty old APC ES 350 UPS (200W load max). Kept overloading when playing games.



So I got a HP T1500 G4 UPS for a great price. Enterprise level UPS for less than cost of a cup of coffee? Bought 3 brand new batteries, and now I'm in business and in love.



Only....I forgot that enterprise customers don't give a fuck about a little noise. This UPS is very noisy indeed, fan runs 24/7. Given that my computer is less than 5 feet away from my bed, that's a problem.



So, does anybody have experience with HP UPS, are they mostly universals? Can I slap in any Noctua 80mm fan and it will be plug in, or modification required?



Does UPS monitor temps and ramp up the fan as necessary? Could I swap thermal paste and expect improved thermals?



I'm a little out of my comfort area here -- I tend to shy away from modifying PSU's and UPS's that are connected to my computer for obvious reasons.



Any help appreciated.