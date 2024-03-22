Modder transforms AMD's RX 5600 XT by boosting its memory capacity to 16GB and widening its memory bus to 256-bits

erek
256-bits
“Pro YouTuber and modder Paulo Gnomes has accomplished one of the most extreme memory modifications we've seen, featuring an RX 5600 XT Red Devil. The modder was able to more than double the card's memory capacity, from 6GB to 16GB, as well as boost the card's memory bandwidth to 256-bits. That, combined with a manual overclock, enabled the RX 5600 XT Red Devil to run 29% faster compared to its stock 6GB 192-bit configuration.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...-16gb-and-widening-its-memory-bus-to-256-bits
