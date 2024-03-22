Modder transforms AMD's RX 5600 XT by boosting its memory capacity to 16GB and widening its memory bus to 256-bits

“Pro YouTuber and modder Paulo Gnomes has accomplished one of the most extreme memory modifications we've seen, featuring an RX 5600 XT Red Devil. The modder was able to more than double the card's memory capacity, from 6GB to 16GB, as well as boost the card's memory bandwidth to 256-bits. That, combined with a manual overclock, enabled the RX 5600 XT Red Devil to run 29% faster compared to its stock 6GB 192-bit configuration.”

1711085840033.png

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...-16gb-and-widening-its-memory-bus-to-256-bits
 
This would have been a bit more impressive before 2020, but at this point, I'd rather see an RTX 3090's VRAM doubled. This doesn't produce anything that you can't already buy.
 
So go a head and do it instead of shitting on the work the others.

Regardless of the end result performance wise, this is still an impressive feat for modders to do. Also, it's not just about the resulting performance. Modders tend to do this stuff just to see if it can be done and to challenge themselves.
 
Oh come on, I know that. I'm not here to shit on the modder just to be mean, but even so, I'm not going to line up and say the cliche. Someone ought to point out the naked emperor.
 
You can buy a 16GB modded 5600 XT?
 
Believe it or not, I know what he meant. I was being facetious. iow, it was a bad joke.
 
