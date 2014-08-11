[Mod] Logitech G19 w/ only LCD (no keyboard)

( I'm looking over at a pile of old logitechs and wondering about doing the same to them... )

Hello;I'm not really a modder, or even good with tools... but necessity is the mother of invention!My oldest spilt water on my G19 and then kept playing it. Prior it has survived much worse, but a quick unplug and a cleaning kept it running.There were 5 keys that I could not get to work, even after taking it apart and doing a full cleaning (including the actual matrix area).So, I've picked up a new keyboard (Corsair's K40) while I wait for the new Corsair with the RGB Cherry Switches. I wanted to keep the G19's display so I did some internet searching and could not find anything where someone has modded it before. There was even a post here from the start of this year saying that it may not be possible.Well, it is possible and there are two primary ways I can see going about it. I'll discuss and provide pictures below for anyone else foolish enough to hack apart a $200 keyboard.- Those bottom pieces are part of the 2nd route; you'll want to keep them if you want a slightly larger final product with LEDs and buttons that work.- If you are going the second route, you would remove the 4" shown so that you can fuse together the bottom and top parts of the keyboard. You'll need the extra space to shove the key circuit back in.- You lose functionality of your keys when you cut the keyboard circuit.- Prior to this, everything works the same; so if you need the multimedia keys or the panel keys then make sure to adjust.- There are 7 of them, so this is very stable / solid.- If that bottom part (opening) were going to show, I would fill it with some sort of putty and sand it down.- I still put the plates and membranes back in just because it felt weird leaving them out (the keys lose their spring ness, even though they don't work now).- Looks nice; also room to feed the cord from whatever keyboard you are putting in front of it through.- You can also consider cutting the middle black part out some as there are no wires there. If you are laying it down, or just need the cord to go there; it may be an option.So, the route I took:- Shorter- USB Works- Keys do notAlternate Route:- I show where to cut, fusing was a bit more than I wanted to do though.- The key circuit gets gently folded / shoved into the reduced space.- All the media, lighting and LCD keys are functional.- It is a bit longer, and I doubt would stand up the way the short one does.