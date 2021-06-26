mobo for i5-11400 vr rig

ecologist said:

I am building a vr rig (quest2) and chose the i5 11400F (£150). I need advice with selecting the right board and ram. I live in UK, can shop at SCAN/Amazon/Ebuyer/.., my cpu+mobo+ram budget is £400. not interested in overclocking/watercooling.



I have narrowed it down to these 3 boards:

1.

2.

3.



they all fit my requirements of wifi, 2.5GBe, usb-c, 2+ usb3. however I have a few questions about this platform:



1. ram gear: its my understanding that the i5 will not be able to run ram faster than 2933MHz in gear 1, but in





2.cpu power: only the msi board requires 24pin + 8pin + 4pin for cpu power, the other 2 boards only require 24pin + 8pin power. can someone explain this to me, does this mean the msi board is inferior somehow?



3. uatx vs atx: is the vrm on all 3 boards good enough? other than more ports/usb is there any other reason to consider a full atx board?



hardware unboxed does a really good dive into B560 motherboard qualityDDR4 3200 is the official spec. But you can overclock RAM for any of the 10 and 11 series CPUs, on B560, H570, and Z590 motherboards.11 series CPUs have two RAM modes. Gear 1 and Gear 2.Gear 1 is lower latency and runs 1:1 with your CPU. but much more difficult to raise the RAM speed. To get DDR4 3600 stable in Gear 1, I had to increase the voltage of the "system agent" on the motherboard, to 1.3v.I was also able to get 1ns/1T command rate stable, as well. Faster speeds than that, were much tougher to do.Gear 2 is designed for pushing the RAM speeds really high. However, it doesn't run 1:1 with the CPU and the latency is two times lower. If you do GEAR 2, the first thing you should do is try to get 1ns/1T command rate. This will help a lot with the latency. Then push your RAM speed. GEAR 2 is very flexible. So, your RAM will likely be the limitation, before the mobo or CPU.