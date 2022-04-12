Mobile router devices which allow ethernet connection and

Vladimir85
Hello
Are there any mobile routers, 3g or 4g, that allow us to disable wireless radio connectivity (disable WiFi) and connect to the hotspot via ethernet connection.
I know alot of the newer huawei 4g and ee 4gee routers have ethernet ports, but I have been unable to disable the wifi radio on the huawei one... I havnt yet tested EE's 4gee
