Mobile router devices which allow ethernet connection and

V

Vladimir85

n00b
Joined
Apr 2, 2022
Messages
2
Hello

Are there any mobile routers, 3g or 4g, that allow us to disable wireless radio connectivity (disable WiFi) and connect to the hotspot via ethernet connection.

I know alot of the newer huawei 4g and ee 4gee routers have ethernet ports, but I have been unable to disable the wifi radio on the huawei one... I havnt yet tested EE's 4gee
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top