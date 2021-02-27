Mixing DIMM types and sizes

Everything will have to run at the fastest speed/timings that all modules support.

Sometimes running 4 dimms can be more difficult to achieve the speeds, but you're not running any high spec ram, so I doubt you'll run into any issues. If you had CL14 3200MHz sticks then maybe you'd be in trouble, but CL16 should be fine.

Modern systems are a lot more forgiving for memory mis-match. I remember back in the Pentium4 days you had to get the exact production date modules - I purchased same PN from same manufacturer a year later to upgrade, and the system would not work in dual channel any more because of whatever minor design changes had been implemented. Today, I just put in an 8G+4G sticks of RAM into a Skylake system, different manufacturere and max speeds on ram, no problem - defaulted to highest spec both modules could support.