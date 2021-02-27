Mixing DIMM types and sizes

Hi all,
My MB is an Asus ROG STRIX Z390-F GAMING.
My CPU is an i9-9900k OC'd to 4.9
I currently have 2x32Gb of Vegeance RGB pro in my system
The module model numbers are CMW64GX4M2E3200C16 (16-20-20-38) 3200Mhz
They work perfectly giving me 64GB of RAM.
I have another set of Vengeance RGB Pro (that used to be in my system) but they are 2 x 16Gb modules with the following model : CM4X16GC3200C16W4 (16-18-18-36) 3200Mhz
I run a lot of VM's, sometimes many multiple ones. I was thinking of adding the 2 x 16Gb DIMMS to fully populate the 4 slots on the MB.
Just wondered if anyone thinks this could cause performance or stability issues please ?
TIA for any help
