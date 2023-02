mitxpc NML-C3558D4I -- Firewall?

Considering this for a home firewall. Uses the asrockrack board with the same model number. Overkill? Yeah. I only have a 20Mbps down link. lolQuestion is should I get this, or maybe the netgate 1001/2001? The netgate will be purpose built, but unless I get the 6001 (same cpu) will be way less powerful. The 6001 otoh is way more expensive, even after adding storage and ram.