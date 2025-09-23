  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Mitigating Warpage In Multi-Chiplet Systems

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,512
“Finite element modeling has long been used to optimize package layouts, but it is now being employed at smaller scales to best understand how thin films will interact through processing and multiple thermal cycles.

To prevent wafer delamination during thinning processes stretching down to only 50 microns of silicon, three factors especially influence warpage — the die thickness remaining, high CTE mismatch, and high Young’s modulus, which induce more wafer bowing. Optimizing these parameters helps to prevent delamination during thinning.

Bonding techniques, including thermocompression bonding, reverse laser-assisted bonding, and a relatively new reverse thermocompression bonding (R-LTC), may all be considered in advanced packaging. R-LTC may offer better alignment and lower standoff thickness, important issues in multi-chip packaging.

Warpage has and will require control measures during assembly, including reflow tooling selection, as well as selecting compatible CTE materials and only gradual CTE changes in the stack. Novel materials with low CTE and low Young’s modulus help improve wafer and die bowing.”

1758649563245.png

Source: https://semiengineering.com/mitigating-warpage-in-multi-chiplet-systems/
 
This is the issue that has been plaguing Nvidia for the Blackwell Server hardware, the new TSMC packaging process isn't handling the heat well, and it warps and its what's led to the numerous redesigns over the past year and change.
Awesome to see the tools are keeping pace.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top