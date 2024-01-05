Missing the options to sort by Date Modified and others suddenly in Windows 11

Hi!
So suddently, when I open a window from any app to browse to a file, I used to be able to right click and select the Sort by then I could add any extra options I wanted for that folder but that no longer shows
Is this some new Windows 11 change on a recent update?


PS
In my photo folders I noticed if I change the view type to details, then I can right click on the bar to add Date Modified then I can switch back to Large Icons, for example, and can then select the Date Modified option.
Annoying but at least it works
 
