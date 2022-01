This is third drive what does it to me. First zpool drops it, bad unreadable sectors. Indeed, smartctl test also fails. Then I scrub the pool, clear it and the drive has no read errors and no relocated sectors. Passes smartctl test. All drives are WD Red 3 TB CMR drives. I have bought a new drive every time, the data I care more about than some 90 bucks. Now I have three drives, each about 25,000 hours on it, smartctl tells they are good. Are they?