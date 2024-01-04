MIPS snags top SiFive brains to amp up RISC-V business

erek
“Wasson himself was only appointed as chief last September, joining MIPS after 18 years at Texas Instruments, most recently as VP for the processor business unit.
This year marks four decades since MIPS was founded, but it is now a very different company, having been through the hands of several owners, including Imagination Technologies. These days, it is a pure-play IP company, focused on developing tech such as CPU cores for customers to build into system-on-chip (SoC) products in markets including servers, automotive, and embedded applications.
RISC-V is a popular choice for many fabless chip developers as it is an open instruction set that is publicly available and which anyone is free to build a product around. The Linux Foundation and others have founded the RISE Project to drive software ecosystem support for chips compliant with the RISC-V architecture.
MIPS said it will be at the CES 2024 tech event in Las Vegas, January 9-12, where the company is likely to offer more detail on future developments.”
https://www.theregister.com/2024/01/03/mips_sifive_hires/
