Minor farm upgrades

Recently nabbed a RTX2060 from a miner then a RTX 2060 Super from a software developer. Actually paid $20 less for the Super but there's some interesting results. Both 2060's are MSI Ventus and are power locked @100% so OCing is negligible. That said the 2060 OC's a bit better than the Super but only averages 65-70% of the PPD with 88% of the core count. What's really surprising is that the 2060 Super sometimes almost equals my RTX3060 for PPD. Both are currently running P18601, albeit different R,C,G but the scores are within 33K PPD! The RTX3060 is a Gigabyte Gaming OC which OC's even further and quite well with core 2050/2100 and memory hitting 17.2 Gbps. You'd think that with all those extra cores on the 3060 it'd be no contest. This is the first project I've seen so close so it might be just specific to Turing architecture for this one but it is a bit of a surprise nonetheless. As a side note the single 2060 gets far more PPD than the 1060 & 1050 I used to leave running most of the time for less power draw so it was definitely worth the upgrade and has gone in my Server -which is overkill- but it's on 24/7 so even if I shut all else down we're better off.