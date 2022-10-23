Minor farm upgrades

T

Toconator

Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2005
Messages
765
Recently nabbed a RTX2060 from a miner then a RTX 2060 Super from a software developer. Actually paid $20 less for the Super but there's some interesting results. Both 2060's are MSI Ventus and are power locked @100% so OCing is negligible. That said the 2060 OC's a bit better than the Super but only averages 65-70% of the PPD with 88% of the core count. What's really surprising is that the 2060 Super sometimes almost equals my RTX3060 for PPD. Both are currently running P18601, albeit different R,C,G but the scores are within 33K PPD! The RTX3060 is a Gigabyte Gaming OC which OC's even further and quite well with core 2050/2100 and memory hitting 17.2 Gbps. You'd think that with all those extra cores on the 3060 it'd be no contest. This is the first project I've seen so close so it might be just specific to Turing architecture for this one but it is a bit of a surprise nonetheless. As a side note the single 2060 gets far more PPD than the 1060 & 1050 I used to leave running most of the time for less power draw so it was definitely worth the upgrade and has gone in my Server -which is overkill- but it's on 24/7 so even if I shut all else down we're better off.
 
D

Ducrider748

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2011
Messages
254
I picked up a MSI 2070 super that was power locked. It came from a pre build. I could not get it to put out the same ppd as my EVGA 2070 super. So I went to techpowerup and found a power unlocked MSI bin file. I flashed the bin file (which was for 100 or 150 mz higher core clock) too the vbios. It unlocked the power and puts out a good bit more ppd. It pulls 3.3 to 3.5 mil ppd after the flash. Look into a vbios flash for them and unlock the power lock. Just a bit more mz on core and being able to run at 120 percent has made a big boost on ppd.

2060 vbios list

https://www.techpowerup.com/vgabios/?manufacturer=MSI&model=RTX+2060

All have the same device id. So chose the one with the highest boost clock and power limit. There are 3 that are at 200w.

2060 super vbios list

https://www.techpowerup.com/vgabios/?manufacturer=MSI&model=RTX+2060+Super

Same as above but power limit is 185.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top