mining rigs

so I'm thinking it is time to upgrade my mining setup. Right now I have 6 computers running, each handling a single video card.



I have no expansion left other than to get more computers to run more cards.



So I was thinking of getting a rack, a mining motherboard and risers to at least consolidate everything into one computer and give me expansion. I don't want to spend like 200+ bucks on a board though. Hoping this also lets me use a little less power since I dont need to run 6 cpus/boards/HD/etc.



I see mining boards on newegg/ebay for like 150 to 200 bucks but I don't know enough about them.



I would probably try to consolidate PSUs as well since right now ech machine has its own PSU but I can deal with that as I continue along.



What is the best bang for the buck in terms of doing this that isn't taking up more space with more motherboards?