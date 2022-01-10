mining rigs

Bigbacon

so I'm thinking it is time to upgrade my mining setup. Right now I have 6 computers running, each handling a single video card.

I have no expansion left other than to get more computers to run more cards.

So I was thinking of getting a rack, a mining motherboard and risers to at least consolidate everything into one computer and give me expansion. I don't want to spend like 200+ bucks on a board though. Hoping this also lets me use a little less power since I dont need to run 6 cpus/boards/HD/etc.

I see mining boards on newegg/ebay for like 150 to 200 bucks but I don't know enough about them.

I would probably try to consolidate PSUs as well since right now ech machine has its own PSU but I can deal with that as I continue along.

What is the best bang for the buck in terms of doing this that isn't taking up more space with more motherboards?
 
auntjemima

If you want to grow your operation, it's imperative that you consolidate. Less power requirements, consolidation, less parts and less machines to watch.

Find racks premade locally and spend the $500 it usually costs. I see them constantly here in that range, and thats Canadian so you will likely be in the $350 range.

They usually have a rack, risers, board and psu for that price.
 
sgrinavi

People swear by the ocotominer boards, but I like more cpu and prefer to keep my rigs to 6 gpus. Right now I'm running these https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813145016?Item=9SIARTEFNN7753, but they use 6-7th gen CPUs. Super easy to setup and they've been solid.

I just ordered one of these https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813119163?Item=9SIA4REF347677 and a 9th gen I-5 to see if it's as solid.

EDIT - also consider using server style PSUs with breakout boards for your GPUs, it's much easier and the cost is about the same.
 
B

I may not need a dedicated rack. I am sure I can build something that would do the job. it was more about the other hardware. I am trying to do as you said consolidate and be able to add more cards as I can get them. I'm limited on what I get because I try to keep the card cost around 500 bucks + or - maybe 50.

With most setups it seems to be intel based, do all intel CPUs have APUs or do you use one of the video cards for th output to a monitor?

I am running windows and nicehash. I will probably stick with that setup unless there is an alternate/easy way to keep mining. I'm not really motivated to get into nitty gritty overclocking and setups of different softwares.
 
B

should also add I dont want to spend a fortune on a CPU for this either if possible. is there any AM4 boards that could work to handle like 6+ cards? I have two AM4 cpus I could use.
 
auntjemima

Bigbacon said:
should also add I dont want to spend a fortune on a CPU for this either if possible. is there any AM4 boards that could work to handle like 6+ cards? I have two AM4 cpus I could use.
Seems to me like most full size boards out there have the standard 16x PCIe and then a plethora of 1x slots.
 
