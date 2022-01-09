harissssss1
n00b
Hi, I hope I don't break any rules by creating a new topic for this. I want to invest 1500 euro (1700usd) in a mining rig. I would like to hear if someone has suggestions about the timing. And here are the components tha I can get in germany for that money.
GPU: 6GB MSI GeForce RTX 2060 VENTUS ( X2 )
RAM: 8GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM
PSU: 1200 Watt be quiet! PSU
M: MSI B450-A Pro MAX AMD AM4
CPU: AMD Athlon 3000G 2x 3.50GHz
SSD: SSD 120GB
Thank you for reading this, and your time. I really appreciate it! Thanks.
