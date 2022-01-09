Mining rig

H

harissssss1

n00b
Joined
Jan 9, 2022
Messages
1
Hi, I hope I don't break any rules by creating a new topic for this. I want to invest 1500 euro (1700usd) in a mining rig. I would like to hear if someone has suggestions about the timing. And here are the components tha I can get in germany for that money.

GPU: 6GB MSI GeForce RTX 2060 VENTUS ( X2 )
RAM: 8GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM
PSU: 1200 Watt be quiet! PSU
M: MSI B450-A Pro MAX AMD AM4
CPU: AMD Athlon 3000G 2x 3.50GHz
SSD: SSD 120GB

Thank you for reading this, and your time. I really appreciate it! Thanks.
 
X

xenium

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 15, 2006
Messages
1,773
$1700 is steep for only 60mh/s. At that point you're better off getting something like a 3070ti or 3070 non-LHR that will hash 60mh/s by itself, and just running it off a spare pcie port in your PC (even if you need a riser and just mount it externally). The only major reason to build a full rig is to run multiple (3+) gpu's and reduce the operational cost per gpu.

If you're set on building a rig, its probably worth spending a bit more for 2060 supers. They likely aren't that much more expensive (I have no idea what the German market is like over there), but will hash 33% more than just a regular 2060
 
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
3,661
Honestly buy 2k in eth right now. Buy a mining rig if the prices of crypto stay down long enough to push used gpus on the market (doubtful)
 
Last edited:
S

Schro

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 15, 2002
Messages
7,824
Note that depending on the board, using an IGP CPU may cost you one of your PCIe slots.

From an ROI perspective, 60 mh/s will earn you about $2.75 USD per day - not exactly a good return on your investment.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top