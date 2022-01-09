Mining rig

$1700 is steep for only 60mh/s. At that point you're better off getting something like a 3070ti or 3070 non-LHR that will hash 60mh/s by itself, and just running it off a spare pcie port in your PC (even if you need a riser and just mount it externally). The only major reason to build a full rig is to run multiple (3+) gpu's and reduce the operational cost per gpu.



If you're set on building a rig, its probably worth spending a bit more for 2060 supers. They likely aren't that much more expensive (I have no idea what the German market is like over there), but will hash 33% more than just a regular 2060