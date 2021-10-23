Mining rig journey

I started mining in January with a GTX 1660. I bought it to game on and mine ETH on the side. Well, I don’t have much free time due to my job and ended up mining 24/7. Throughout the following months I bought and sold GPUs here in the FS/FT section and built up my mining rig to what it is now. My old computer is retiring by working hard to make some money, about $475 a month currently. I have had fun with crypto mining and it blows people away when I tell them about crypto and how I am involved in it and where I see crypto going in the near future unless the US government completely bans crypto. Anyway, I also had to replace an 18 year old 65 gallon electric water heater and I got an 85 gallon heat pump water heater. So my waste GPU heat isn’t merely heating my house, it is producing heat for the heat pump to scavenge to provide hot water. The short bar is strictly the new water heater, the other longer bars are the electric resistance heater that was 18 years old.