Minimum hardware reqs for 8k in office/business setup

S

skarpsno

n00b
Joined
Jun 11, 2015
Messages
3
I got help from you guys in 2015 when I decided to buy a BDM4065UC (40" 4k).

It has worked admirably for 6 years, but now some of the background lights are broken and I'm looking for options.

Having gone from 30" (2560x1600, 2005?) to 40" (4k, 2015), the next step up is 8k.

I don't game. I'm a business owner and software developer and I love having as many pixels as possible. I use Ubuntu with 8 virtual screens, moving between different projects, it's great!

What I'm looking for is the bare minimum to run the smallest 8k screen I can find without using resolution scaling.

The smallest 8k monitor I've found is Samsung Q700 at 55". I'm currently sitting 40-50cm from my 40" screen and I don't want to go bigger than 55". I guess viewing angles near the corners will be a challenge, but something I'm willing to accept.

I've got an ASUS Z170-A and the internal Intel HD530 works 100% fine with 4k. I guess the limiting factor is onboard RAM on the graphics card.

It's incredibly hard to find information for my office setup. There are two types of information when searching for 8k, the first half is raving about the madness of 8k due to lack of content, the other is about gaming and pushing FPS.

Well, I don't want gaming, I just want as much pixel-estate as possible. What can I get away with?

Thank you for your time!
 
K

kasakka

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 25, 2008
Messages
2,287
With TVs you will run into problems with 8K in desktop use. Check that it actually works at 8K @ 60 Hz (check rtings.com reviews) before buying as many TVs might only support 8K @ 30 Hz and that is just miserable to use on the desktop and could cause you physical headaches and nausea. 30 Hz on the desktop does that to me at least.

To use 8K 60 Hz on a TV you need a HDMI 2.1 GPU so you will have to pick the cheapest latest gen GPU you can get to have that port. Probably a RTX 3060 or RX 6600 or something like that. With GPU prices just about starting to fall a bit if you can wait you could save a lot of money.

There are some 8K monitors that support dual Displayport connections but they tend to be about 32" so they are a bit pointless for anything but medical use because you need to use a ton of scaling to make use of the resolution in desktop use.
 
