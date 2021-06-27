Minimum hardware reqs for 8k in office/business setup

I got help from you guys in 2015 when I decided to buy a BDM4065UC (40" 4k).
It has worked admirably for 6 years, but now some of the background lights are broken and I'm looking for options.
Having gone from 30" (2560x1600, 2005?) to 40" (4k, 2015), the next step up is 8k.
I don't game. I'm a business owner and software developer and I love having as many pixels as possible. I use Ubuntu with 8 virtual screens, moving between different projects, it's great!
What I'm looking for is the bare minimum to run the smallest 8k screen I can find without using resolution scaling.
The smallest 8k monitor I've found is Samsung Q700 at 55". I'm currently sitting 40-50cm from my 40" screen and I don't want to go bigger than 55". I guess viewing angles near the corners will be a challenge, but something I'm willing to accept.
I've got an ASUS Z170-A and the internal Intel HD530 works 100% fine with 4k. I guess the limiting factor is onboard RAM on the graphics card.
It's incredibly hard to find information for my office setup. There are two types of information when searching for 8k, the first half is raving about the madness of 8k due to lack of content, the other is about gaming and pushing FPS.
Well, I don't want gaming, I just want as much pixel-estate as possible. What can I get away with?
Thank you for your time!
