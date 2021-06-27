Minimum hardware reqs for 8k in office/business setup

With TVs you will run into problems with 8K in desktop use. Check that it actually works at 8K @ 60 Hz (check rtings.com reviews) before buying as many TVs might only support 8K @ 30 Hz and that is just miserable to use on the desktop and could cause you physical headaches and nausea. 30 Hz on the desktop does that to me at least.



To use 8K 60 Hz on a TV you need a HDMI 2.1 GPU so you will have to pick the cheapest latest gen GPU you can get to have that port. Probably a RTX 3060 or RX 6600 or something like that. With GPU prices just about starting to fall a bit if you can wait you could save a lot of money.



There are some 8K monitors that support dual Displayport connections but they tend to be about 32" so they are a bit pointless for anything but medical use because you need to use a ton of scaling to make use of the resolution in desktop use.