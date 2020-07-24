Mini pcie card to ethernet not working boot loop

I wanted to add a second Ethernet port of my computer so i bought a mini pcie card to ethernetI installed it, and when i boot the computer I see the post message then it goes black and boots up again and i see the post message, it just keeps doing that, a boot loopif i take out the card, it boots fine to the OS, i looked in the bios and enabled the card, but it still does the boot loop, if i disable the card in the bios it boots to the OS, but then i cant use the second port, as it's disabledif i enable the card in the bios, and plug a ethernet wire, the lights on the card work, but it boot loops so i cant even get into the OS,So, it doesn't work, i dont know why, anyone have any ideas?It's a HP T520 Flexible Thin Client, I looked in the specs of the thin client and it says:Pictures of BIOS:In the specs it says:Support existing CAT-5 UTP cabling with automatic crossover detectionFully compliant with PCI-Express Base Specification Revision 1.1Single-Lane (x1) PCI-Express with throughput up to 2.5GbpsCompatible with PCI-E Mini Card Electromechanical specification revision 1.2Compatible with Half size Mini card type form factorFully Plug and Play compatibleA high performance 1000BASE-T Ethernet controller cardBackwards compatible to 10/100BASE-T networking10/100/1000Mbps data rate auto negotiation operationCompatible to existing CAT-5 UTP cablingFully compliant with IEEE 802.3, 802.3u, 802.3abSupports full duplex flow control (IEEE 802.3x)Supports IEEE 802.1P Layer 2 Priority EncodingSupports IEEE 802.1Q VLAN taggingSupports jumbo frame to 9K bytesCrossover Detection and Auto Correction operationWindows ME,98SE, 2000, XP, Vista, 7 and 8 32-/64-bitWindows Server 2003, 2008 and 2012 32 -/64-bitLinux, DOS MAC OS X 10.4.X or aboveGigabit Ethernet Mini PCI-Express Card - Main card x1Gigabit Ethernet Mini PCI-Express Card - Daughter card x1User manual x1Driver CD x110-pin network cable x14-pin LED cable x1