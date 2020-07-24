Mini pcie card to ethernet not working boot loop

multi-tasking_guy
I wanted to add a second Ethernet port of my computer so i bought a mini pcie card to ethernet
I installed it, and when i boot the computer I see the post message then it goes black and boots up again and i see the post message, it just keeps doing that, a boot loop
if i take out the card, it boots fine to the OS, i looked in the bios and enabled the card, but it still does the boot loop, if i disable the card in the bios it boots to the OS, but then i cant use the second port, as it's disabled
if i enable the card in the bios, and plug a ethernet wire, the lights on the card work, but it boot loops so i cant even get into the OS,
So, it doesn't work, i dont know why, anyone have any ideas?
It's a HP T520 Flexible Thin Client, I looked in the specs of the thin client and it says:
Pictures of BIOS:
In the specs it says:
Features
Support existing CAT-5 UTP cabling with automatic crossover detection
Fully compliant with PCI-Express Base Specification Revision 1.1
Single-Lane (x1) PCI-Express with throughput up to 2.5Gbps
Compatible with PCI-E Mini Card Electromechanical specification revision 1.2
Compatible with Half size Mini card type form factor
Fully Plug and Play compatible
A high performance 1000BASE-T Ethernet controller card
Backwards compatible to 10/100BASE-T networking
10/100/1000Mbps data rate auto negotiation operation
Compatible to existing CAT-5 UTP cabling
Fully compliant with IEEE 802.3, 802.3u, 802.3ab
Supports full duplex flow control (IEEE 802.3x)
Supports IEEE 802.1P Layer 2 Priority Encoding
Supports IEEE 802.1Q VLAN tagging
Supports jumbo frame to 9K bytes
Crossover Detection and Auto Correction operation
System Requirements
Windows ME,98SE, 2000, XP, Vista, 7 and 8 32-/64-bit
Windows Server 2003, 2008 and 2012 32 -/64-bit
Linux, DOS MAC OS X 10.4.X or above
Package Contents
Gigabit Ethernet Mini PCI-Express Card - Main card x1
Gigabit Ethernet Mini PCI-Express Card - Daughter card x1
User manual x1
Driver CD x1
10-pin network cable x1
4-pin LED cable x1
