Mini-ITX Ryzen PC Build

For a good cause! "We really enjoyed doing this PC build! It was fun to work with the whole team on putting this together in the final hours before Christmas, and we loved that the people at Cat Angels were so enthusiastic about the PC. It's easy to forget that most people are used to laptops or the standard OEM PC from a retailer, so this one really got everyone excited. The build will be used for cat adoptions at their shelter, but they could also do some simple video editing on this PC for promotional videos."