Mini ITX case recommendations for new build

I have the following components and I am looking for the smallest ITX case by volume that can fit this
Asus B450 ITX Case + all NVME Storage (do not need any 2.5/3.5 storage)
SFX Size PSU
Scythe Shuriken 2 CPU Air Cooler, 92mm Low Profile (58mm Tall)
Nvidia P4 Telsa card with a 3d Printed Shroud and a 40x40mm fan
Any thoughts. Open to suggestions
