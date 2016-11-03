Mine Blitz (by Pine Entertainment)

The makers of Century City have built a fast-paced platformer around the story of the beloved miner in a awesome game!
This is a challenging adventure inside the gold mine-with traps, bombs, pikes and dungeon creatures-for player to tackle.
Getting the timing down will not be easy. But once you did, you will have a great time pulling off "trick shots" that launched you past traps and into golds or treasure.
Mine Blitz feature one-touch gameplay, stunning voxel graphic. The wicked-hard will make you smile and come back for many times.
Thank you for playing Mine Blitz,
Ell Tee
iTunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mine-blitz/id1153025759?ls=1&mt=8
