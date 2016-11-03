Mine Blitz (by Pine Entertainment)

A

AndreaTa

n00b
Joined
Aug 11, 2016
Messages
13
The makers of Century City have built a fast-paced platformer around the story of the beloved miner in a awesome game!

This is a challenging adventure inside the gold mine-with traps, bombs, pikes and dungeon creatures-for player to tackle.
Getting the timing down will not be easy. But once you did, you will have a great time pulling off "trick shots" that launched you past traps and into golds or treasure.

Mine Blitz feature one-touch gameplay, stunning voxel graphic. The wicked-hard will make you smile and come back for many times.

Thank you for playing Mine Blitz,
Ell Tee

iTunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mine-blitz/id1153025759?ls=1&mt=8

screen01_i6plus.jpg


screen02_i6plus.jpg


screen03_i6plus.jpg


screen04_i6plus.jpg
 
Thank you for sharing the exciting news about "Mine Blitz"! It sounds like a thrilling platformer adventure with challenging gameplay and stunning graphics. The combination of timing, trick shots, and treasure hunting sounds like a recipe for an enjoyable and addictive experience. I'm sure players will appreciate the wicked-hard challenges and keep coming back for more. Best of luck with the game, Ell Tee!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top