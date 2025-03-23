erek
"Based around two General Instruments AY-3-8913 programmable sound generators, it enabled the output of six voices, mapped to six instruments in the Bank Street Music Writer software. Outside of this use this card saw no use, however, and it would fade into obscurity along with the software that it was originally bundled with. Only four cards are said to still exist, with [Tales of Weird Stuff] getting their grubby mitts on one.
As a rare slice of history, it is good to see this particular card getting some more love and attention, as it was, and still is, quite capable. [The Oldskool PC] notes that because the GI chip used is well-known and used everywhere, adding support for it in software and emulators is trivial, and efforts to reproduce the board are already underway."
https://hackaday.com/2025/03/23/the-mysterious-mindscape-music-board/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fSpnIUDpeY
View: https://youtu.be/Eeo4INoGyRY
