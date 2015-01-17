MindModeling@Home (BETA)

Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,969
Farewells:
First off, we are sad to announce that Tom has had a great job offer and has recently left the MindModeling development team. However, Tom&#8217;s love for the project has not changed and will be transitioning to &#8216;volunteer contributor/moderator&#8217; status. You may still see him on the forums from time to time.

Tom has been an extremely valued team member: leading efforts on both server-side and client-side programming as well as being our primary support to our volunteer contributors. His presence has been (and will be) greatly missed, but we are excited for Tom in his new job.

All The Best and Happy Crunching Tom!

Hails:
We would like to welcome and introduce two new members of the MindModeling team: Brandon and Nathan.
Brandon has taken over the responsibility of being primary support to our volunteer contributors, so you&#8217;ll see him popping up on the news feed and in the forum.
Nathan has taken over a lot of our (internal and external) website design and feature development.

We are very excited to have these two programmers on board!

--Jack
____________
MindModeling@Home is fun
Click to expand...
http://mindmodeling.org/forum_thread.php?id=987#3335

 
Last edited:
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,969
Is anyone else having troubles logging into MindModeling? I have even tried clicking the forgot password link, but the link they email me fails too.
 
R

RFGuy_KCCO

DCOTM x4, [H]ard|DCer of the Year 2019
Joined
Sep 23, 2006
Messages
887
I was able to successfully log in to my account just now without issue. Does that help?
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,969
Hmm.. I'm able to login now from another pc. I will have to test that problematic pc again later...
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,969
Odd.. my laptop can't login using IE (11), but FF is just fine.
 
R

RFGuy_KCCO

DCOTM x4, [H]ard|DCer of the Year 2019
Joined
Sep 23, 2006
Messages
887
Interesting - I get the same result ^^^. Good thing I always use Firefox. I can't remember the last time I opened IE11 (or any IE, for that matter) on my personal computers (must use it for work) before my test just now. It doesn't appear to be cookie related, as I set IE to accept all and still couldn't log in.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,969
It looks like they are making some cosmetic changes to their page. At the moment I can't log into my account.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,969
A recent update:

Hello Everyone and Happy Holidays,

We just finished upgrading our Server Side BOINC code as well as a large amount of database upgrades, and work is now flowing again. This upgrade will now allow us to push out new apps more easily, and with the new scheduler we should see some possible efficiency gains due to the inclusion of OpenMP.

We have also released a new ACT-R Lisp application running the latest version of CCL lisp. This release also includes a number of updates to the application that should help resolve many of the processing errors we have been seeing recently.

We have more updates on the way, thank you all for your support, and happy crunching!

Brandon
Click to expand...
I wonder if this means GPU app in the near future....
 
R

RFGuy_KCCO

DCOTM x4, [H]ard|DCer of the Year 2019
Joined
Sep 23, 2006
Messages
887
This project actually has work right now, which is a rarity. Jump on it before all the work is gone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top