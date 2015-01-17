MindModeling@Home (BETA)

Farewells:

First off, we are sad to announce that Tom has had a great job offer and has recently left the MindModeling development team. However, Tom’s love for the project has not changed and will be transitioning to ‘volunteer contributor/moderator’ status. You may still see him on the forums from time to time.



Tom has been an extremely valued team member: leading efforts on both server-side and client-side programming as well as being our primary support to our volunteer contributors. His presence has been (and will be) greatly missed, but we are excited for Tom in his new job.



All The Best and Happy Crunching Tom!



Hails:

We would like to welcome and introduce two new members of the MindModeling team: Brandon and Nathan.

Brandon has taken over the responsibility of being primary support to our volunteer contributors, so you’ll see him popping up on the news feed and in the forum.

Nathan has taken over a lot of our (internal and external) website design and feature development.



We are very excited to have these two programmers on board!



--Jack

